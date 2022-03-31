Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) PT Lowered to SEK 106 at Morgan Stanley

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

HXGBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexagon AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 41,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,169. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

