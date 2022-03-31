Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 493 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Calix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after buying an additional 322,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Calix by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,746,000 after buying an additional 165,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Calix by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after buying an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Calix by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after buying an additional 228,613 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Calix by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 508,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,136,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.65. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CALX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

