Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $447,539,000 after buying an additional 193,053 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after buying an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $125,709,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after buying an additional 805,136 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.82) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.62) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.51) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,163.53.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

