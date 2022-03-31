Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 693 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.47.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.36.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

