Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE:DOV opened at $160.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $135.68 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.67.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.