Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

