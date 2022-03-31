Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 181 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.