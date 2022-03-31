Hiblocks (HIBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.64 Million

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $25.64 million and $3.24 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,389.82 or 0.07189638 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,048.75 or 0.99787896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00046805 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.