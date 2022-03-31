Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFRO. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 380.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

Shares of HFRO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.84. 1,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,694. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (Get Rating)

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.