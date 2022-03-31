Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.45 Million

Analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) will post $201.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.60 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $183.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $803.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $801.24 million to $806.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $826.69 million, with estimates ranging from $821.98 million to $833.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of HIW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.56. 423,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,395. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 99.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 358,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 157,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 41,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

