Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

HMLP has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Höegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.70.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.23. 10,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.49. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

