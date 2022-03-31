Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 45,000 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $1,408,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $496,034.72.

On Thursday, March 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $593,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,391,200.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $6,169,800.00.

On Sunday, January 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 2.22. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

