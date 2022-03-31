Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.66. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $44.36.
In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $15,379,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile (Get Rating)
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.
