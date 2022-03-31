Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON HSW opened at GBX 76.14 ($1.00) on Thursday. Hostelworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 57 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 119.80 ($1.57). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. The company has a market cap of £89.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.

In other news, insider Gary Morrison sold 114,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £85,541.25 ($112,052.99).

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

