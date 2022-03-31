Hot Cross Market Cap Reaches $21.42 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Hot Cross has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $21.42 million and approximately $68.45 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.59 or 0.07173760 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,841.26 or 0.99998488 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00053933 BTC.

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Hot Cross Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using US dollars.

