Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HMHC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ( NASDAQ:HMHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 20.33%.

In other news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $68,940.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $130,415.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,838 shares of company stock worth $1,063,023. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at $20,412,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,441,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at $10,973,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,643,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,465,000 after acquiring an additional 603,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venor Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth $2,268,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning technology company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. It offers education programs in disciplines including reading, literature, math, science, and social studies; and extensions, such as supplemental and intervention solutions, professional services, professional resources, and educational services for teachers under the Heinemann brand.

