Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $523.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLIGet Rating) to report $523.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $393.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $667.84 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $500.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NYSE HLI traded down $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $90.72. 251,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average of $103.85. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

