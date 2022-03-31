HPQ-Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Stock Price Up 5.7%

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 405,830 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 286,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$203.70 million and a PE ratio of -101.67.

In other news, Senior Officer Francois Rivard acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at C$219,000.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

