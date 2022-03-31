Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.65.

Shares of HUMA stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. 8,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,066. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humacyte will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

