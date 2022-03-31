Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,153,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,391,000 after acquiring an additional 78,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

