HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $18.58

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $19.44. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 1,223 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on HCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HUTCHMED by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HUTCHMED by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in HUTCHMED by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 51,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

