HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $18.58

Several research firms have commented on HCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
