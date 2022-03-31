Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Head to Head Comparison

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Hycroft Mining has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hycroft Mining and Fury Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fury Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $1.80, indicating a potential upside of 159.89%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -54.92% N/A -30.26% Fury Gold Mines N/A -10.73% -9.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Fury Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 3.07 -$132.67 million N/A N/A Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$13.40 million ($0.11) -6.30

Fury Gold Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hycroft Mining.

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats Hycroft Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining (Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Fury Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.