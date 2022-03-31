i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Stock Price Down 0.5%

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.90 ($0.27). Approximately 3,276,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,424,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.28).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on i3 Energy from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £235.42 million and a PE ratio of 11.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48.
i3 Energy Company Profile (LON:I3E)
i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.
