Ian T. Meredith Sells 6,588 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $287,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BSX opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,596,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,320,000 after acquiring an additional 451,194 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sector Gamma AS increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 166,276 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.