Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,056.00

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $3,056.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000861 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00046897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.53 or 0.07164708 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,655.56 or 0.99742625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00054050 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.