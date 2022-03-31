ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ICUI. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

ICUI stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.79. 1,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,991. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.35.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 662.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,395,000 after buying an additional 400,501 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,026,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,177,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,911,000 after buying an additional 88,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $20,649,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

