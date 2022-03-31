IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Short Interest Update

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of IDBA remained flat at $$18.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $247.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.89.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.94). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,146.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA ( NASDAQ:IDBA Get Rating ) by 1,539.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA (Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.