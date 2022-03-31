IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) to report $721.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $713.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $729.00 million. IDEX posted sales of $652.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

IDEX stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,562. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. IDEX has a 12 month low of $181.66 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

