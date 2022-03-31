Idle Price Tops $1.82 on Major Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Idle has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and $27,323.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $1.82 or 0.00003860 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.35 or 0.07207923 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,212.73 or 1.00079556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00047279 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,228,311 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

