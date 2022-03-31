IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $858.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.26. IES has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IES by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IES by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 480,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IES by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IES by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IES by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 59,246 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

