IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:IESC opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $858.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.26. IES has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter.
IES Company Profile (Get Rating)
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
