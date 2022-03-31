IG Gold (IGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.25 Million

IG Gold (IGG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, IG Gold has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $18,982.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00048303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

