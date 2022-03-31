IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $74.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.49, but opened at $27.56. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 82,890 shares.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IGMS. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 387.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $839.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

