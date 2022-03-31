IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $21.75. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 50,244 shares traded.

The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on IGMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $839.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

