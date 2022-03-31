IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $21.75. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 50,244 shares traded.
The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS.
A number of research analysts have commented on IGMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.
The firm has a market cap of $839.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
