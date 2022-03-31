II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Howard H. Xia Sells 6,000 Shares

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $446,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IIVI opened at $73.38 on Thursday. II-VI Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered II-VI to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 230,085 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 3,861.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

