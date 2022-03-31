Indexed Finance (NDX) One Day Volume Hits $20,538.00

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $20,538.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002700 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00046614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.09 or 0.07102437 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,905.70 or 1.00287174 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00053153 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

