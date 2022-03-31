INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Buys $80,916.76 in Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $80,916.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 4,076 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.43 per share, with a total value of $299,300.68.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 7,026 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $505,801.74.

On Monday, March 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,934 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.98 per share, with a total value of $427,129.32.

On Thursday, March 10th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 227 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $16,344.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 6,937 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $496,064.87.

On Monday, February 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 100 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $7,599.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 13,987 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.75 per share, with a total value of $1,059,515.25.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 6,201 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.96 per share, with a total value of $471,027.96.

On Friday, February 18th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 1,112 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $84,512.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $3,792,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15. The firm has a market cap of $756.82 million, a PE ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 0.89. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $82.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

