Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IBA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.33.

Industrias Bachoco stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.54. 1,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,532. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $36.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.4% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 132,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 26.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

