Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

IBA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,532. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $36.98 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.4% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 132,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 26.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

