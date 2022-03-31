Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.19. 12,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,958. The stock has a market cap of $105.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.07. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.
A number of research firms have commented on INFI. StockNews.com began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.39.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
