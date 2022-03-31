Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.19. 12,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,958. The stock has a market cap of $105.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.07. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on INFI. StockNews.com began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 70,475 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,473 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.