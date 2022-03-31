Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,900 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the February 28th total of 354,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 52,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. 271,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Information Services Group has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $9.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

