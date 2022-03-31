Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 57,758,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,149,000 after purchasing an additional 807,202 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Infosys by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,818,000 after purchasing an additional 693,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,011,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,750,000 after purchasing an additional 617,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Infosys by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 15,694,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,585 shares in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFY opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

