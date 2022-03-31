Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on April 14th

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

Ingles Markets has decreased its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years. Ingles Markets has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $90.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.09. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 80,219 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $5,420,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

