Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Ingles Markets stock opened at $90.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.17. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $95.75.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 417.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

