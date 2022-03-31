Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INGN. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $741.62 million, a P/E ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 0.92. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.53.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inogen will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Inogen during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Inogen by 383.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Inogen by 159.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inogen during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

