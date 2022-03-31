Insider Buying: Aroa Biosurgery Limited (ASX:ARX) Insider Purchases A$17,655.00 in Stock

Aroa Biosurgery Limited (ASX:ARX – Get Rating) insider John Diddams purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$17,655.00 ($13,274.44).

The company has a current ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 14.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

About Aroa Biosurgery

Aroa Biosurgery Limited, a regenerative medicine company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling of medical devices for wound and tissue repair using extracellular matrix (ECM) technology in the United States and internationally. Its products include Endoform Natural and Endoform Antimicrobia for treating acute and chronic wounds; Myriad Matrix, an engineered ECM for soft tissue repair, reinforcement, and complex wounds; Myriad Morcells, a morcellized (powdered) format of Myriad Matrix for soft tissue repair and complex wounds; and Reinforced Bioscaffolds, a surgical product for use in ventral hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction.

