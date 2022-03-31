Insider Buying: Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Acquires £16,500 in Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Alastair Miller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,613.83).

SDRY opened at GBX 168 ($2.20) on Thursday. Superdry plc has a 52-week low of GBX 139 ($1.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 493 ($6.46). The company has a market capitalization of £137.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 186.39.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SDRY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.44) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.91) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 265 ($3.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 376.67 ($4.93).

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

