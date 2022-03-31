Insider Selling: Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Insider Sells £56,344.32 in Stock

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,576 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.61), for a total transaction of £56,344.32 ($73,807.07).
Shares of LON BOY opened at GBX 650 ($8.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 20.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 730.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 816.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. Bodycote plc has a one year low of GBX 588.50 ($7.71) and a one year high of GBX 1,007 ($13.19).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.20. Bodycote’s payout ratio is presently 1.05%.
About Bodycote (Get Rating)
Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.
