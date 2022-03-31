Insider Selling: Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Insider Sells £56,344.32 in Stock

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,576 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.61), for a total transaction of £56,344.32 ($73,807.07).

Shares of LON BOY opened at GBX 650 ($8.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 20.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 730.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 816.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. Bodycote plc has a one year low of GBX 588.50 ($7.71) and a one year high of GBX 1,007 ($13.19).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.20. Bodycote’s payout ratio is presently 1.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.94) to GBX 800 ($10.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 770 ($10.09) to GBX 750 ($9.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.97) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.48) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 870 ($11.40).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

