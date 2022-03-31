Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Marilyn C. Nelson Sells 2,323 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

INSP stock opened at $258.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.64. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -166.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INSP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

