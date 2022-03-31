Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $127.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of IBP traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,842. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $86.07 and a 52 week high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

