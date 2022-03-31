Instem (LON:INS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $791.76

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 791.76 ($10.37) and traded as low as GBX 690 ($9.04). Instem shares last traded at GBX 690 ($9.04), with a volume of 3,796 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 685.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 791.76. The company has a market capitalization of £153.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other news, insider Nigel Goldsmith sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.76), for a total value of £93,125 ($121,987.16).

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

